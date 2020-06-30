Lima splash pads opening for the summer

With the summer weather in full swing, the splash pads in Lima are likely to be a popular spot to cool down.
The fountain outside of Stadium Park has opened for the public to use. The Faurot Park splash pad is currently being worked on and is expected to be ready by the weekend.
The splash pads were a way for Lima's parks and recreation to still provide people with a chance to cool off this summer, even as public pools remain closed.
"As part of the attractions of the different facilities that we have, once we realized that it was going to be virtually impossible to open Schoonover Pool this year, we started making sure that the fountains were up and running," said Ric Stolly, Lima Parks and Recreation Director.
The splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.