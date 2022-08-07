Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
City of Lima State Issue I Variuos Street Resurfacing 2022
Day
Road
From
To
Milling Start
Paving Start
W. Murphy
Baxter
West
8/8/2022
8/8/2022
N. Central
E. Murphy
Flanders
8/8/2022
8/9/2022
1
Runyan
Metcalf
Runyan Court
8/8/2022
8/9/2022
Northwald
Robb
Murphy
8/9/2022
8/9/2022
Melrose
Robb
Murphy
8/9/2022
8/10/2022
2
Grand
Woodward
Baxter
8/9/2022
8/10/2022
Leland
Mackenzine
Cornell
8/10/2022
8/11/2022
3
Nixon
Allentown
Market
8/10/2022
8/11/2022
Pierce
Railroad
Spring
8/11/2022
8/12/2022
4
Union
Pearl
North
8/11/2022
8/12/2022
Maket
Baxter
Pierce
8/12/2022
8/15/2022
5
Jackson
North
Market
8/12/2022
8/15/2022
McPheron
Elm
Eureka
8/15/2022
8/16/2022
Eureka
Main
Pine
8/15/2022
8/16/2022
6+7
Heindel/ South Shore
Kibby
Metcalf
8/16/2022
8/17/2022
Metcalf
Vine
Bridge
8/17/2022
8/18/2022
8+9
Catalpa
Hughes
St. John's
8/18/2022
8/19/2022
