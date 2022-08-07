City of Lima Generic

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday August 8th.  Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement.   The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th.  There will be approximately   five miles of streets to be milled and repaved.  The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars.  The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.  

Day

Road

From

To

Milling Start

Paving Start

 

W. Murphy

Baxter

West

8/8/2022

8/8/2022

 

N. Central

E. Murphy

Flanders

8/8/2022

8/9/2022

1

Runyan

Metcalf

Runyan Court

8/8/2022

8/9/2022

 

Northwald

Robb

Murphy

8/9/2022

8/9/2022

 

Melrose

Robb

Murphy

8/9/2022

8/10/2022

2

Grand

Woodward

Baxter

8/9/2022

8/10/2022

 

Leland

Mackenzine

Cornell

8/10/2022

8/11/2022

3

Nixon

Allentown

Market

8/10/2022

8/11/2022

 

Pierce

Railroad

Spring

8/11/2022

8/12/2022

4

Union

Pearl

North

8/11/2022

8/12/2022

 

Maket

Baxter

Pierce

8/12/2022

8/15/2022

5

Jackson

North

Market

8/12/2022

8/15/2022

 

McPheron

Elm

Eureka

8/15/2022

8/16/2022

 

Eureka

Main

Pine

8/15/2022

8/16/2022

6+7

Heindel/ South Shore

Kibby

Metcalf

8/16/2022

8/17/2022

 

Metcalf

Vine

Bridge

8/17/2022

8/18/2022

8+9

Catalpa

Hughes

St. John's

8/18/2022

8/19/2022

