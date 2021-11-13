A musical that is created and performed by Students in Lima will look at the impact of bullying.
"The Weight of Words" is a musical production that was conceived and written by students from Heir Force Academy and the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts.
The show is scheduled for Thursday November 18th at 6 PM, and Saturday November 20th at 3 PM at the Impact Center located at 2000 North Cole Street. Tickets are now available to purchase online. They can also be purchased at the door on the day of the performance.
Students were available on Saturday to talk about their roles in the production.
"My character was the friend of the person getting bullied," said Elisha Reddick. "He is also the brother of the bully. It's two kinds of points of views that I try to have my character have. Kyle is a very sensitive person."
"I've been in the position of my character, as the person who is getting bullied in the play," said Deanna Callahan. "It just speaks on how much its realistic to everyone."