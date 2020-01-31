It was an eye opening experience for some Lima City School students as the responsibility of being an adult and keeping a budget was experienced.
Huntington Bank brought their “Reality Days” program to West Middle School. It’s designed to educate students about finances and how to keep a budget. The student was given a month’s pay of a job they chose , decided if they had a family, had to pay utilities and choose what amenities they wanted in life - such as a car, phone and leisure activities. It was then up to the student to stay within their budget.
Paul Duncan is an 8th grader at West and had this to say about the experience, “It was about how to live life and like manage your money consistently and not waste money on stuff you don’t need. (How did you do?) I did pretty well, I have like $2,000 left over.
Aleisha Corey, also in 8th grade sais she learned a lot, “I learned a lot from the stations because it’s basically telling you when you grow up it’s a lot of bills you have to worry about. It’s a lot of stuff you have to take care off when your growing up and it’s a lot of things you have to go through.”
The students also got the chance to talk about career decisions and the power to plan financially for life.