Lima Students recognized for their courage in writing about youth-violence

Lima students were commended for their courage in writing about youth violence.
A luncheon held at the Lima Inn at Lima Senior High School honored 10 students from the school district. These students wrote essays on youth violence, and the impact that they see on a day-to-day basis.
The essays are part of a national program called "Do The Write Thing" which gives middle-school an outlet to communicate in classroom discussions about youth-violence.
"They are really at a crossroads in their life," said Jill Ackerman, Superintendent at the Lima City School District. "Some of them have had a lot of experiences, others are kind of observing things from the outside."
The essays also go into ways that these students would like to see implemented to address the issue.
"You'll read one where someone was really happy to tell their story, and so I really think that it is important for their emotional well-being, their mental health, and it makes just a great writing assignment," stated Ackerman.
"They are starting the process that this isn't the way it has to be... I can change this, I can live differently," said Yost.
While it may look like just words on paper to some, it means much more to those students, and the readers that were also affected by youth violence in the past.
"It causes us to reason to contemplate, to understand the emotions and the thoughts, and sometimes the despair, and rage that is building up in us," said Yost. "It creates a path forward away from these things and something better."
Destin Curry, Jay Hankins, A'Najian Harris, Ma'Kylee Lott, Tra'ven Millirans, Jahnathon Myers, Terrance Robertson, Jada Smith, and Alisandra Vanmeter were the students recognized for their essays.
