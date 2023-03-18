Lima Symphony features the works of Mozart and Salieri

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus bring together two composers that have a legendary status of being one of the greatest musical rivalries. Way before Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, Jay Z, or Kayne West, there was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri Two 18th-century composers that wrote in Vienna at the same time. To pay tribute to them, the symphony orchestra brought them together on the same stage through their music. This is next to the last performance for this season, and symphony officials say it has been good to see the crowds turn out for a variety of live music.
“Obviously recovering from the pandemic is still very much on our minds,” says Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, Ex. Dir. of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. “I think that everyone is joyous and joyful to be out, but a lot of people have decided to be comfortable on their couches too. The season has been wonderful. We have had a lot of great, great concerts, a lot of diversity in our concerts. But we also want people to come back to the concert hall. There is nothing like live music.”
The Lima Symphony Orchestra has a blockbuster ending to their season on April 15th, as they perform the music of John Williams. The crowd will relive some of the greatest moments from films like E.T., Star Wars, and Indiana Jones that Williams has scored over the last 60 years. Tickets can be found at www.limasymphony.com.