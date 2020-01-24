Lima Symphony music director finalist visits North Middle School

Lima North Middle School got a visit on Friday from one of the Lima Symphony music director finalists, Brian Eads.
The 5th and 6th-grade students at North Middle asked Eads about his life and career. Eads carries many titles like pianist, opera coach, arranger, conductor, and could possibly also be the new music director for the Lima Symphony. Eads says that he hopes some students walk away inspired by him to set out and reach their goals.
“In life in general, there’s going to be competing voices of discouragement and negativity and I don’t want to be that," says Eads. I want to be one of the voices of, I hope, several voices that are encouraging them to follow their passions and their dreams.”
Eads is currently conducting the national tour of Les Miserables, and is conducting the Lima Symphony for their show "Mozart by Candlelight". Saturday morning at 10 a.m., he will be at the Lima Public Library for "Mornings with the Maestro".