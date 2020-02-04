Lima Symphony Orchestra music director hopeful visits Lima Senior High School

One of the auditioning hopefuls for the Lima Symphony Orchestra visited Lima Senior Tuesday afternoon to talk with students.
Andrew Crust stopped by the school to meet with orchestra students, talking about his experiences as a musician and conductor, how he got to where he is today, and about his upcoming performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Because these students are a bit older, some may be considering to continue their involvement in music and the arts. That's something that Crust wants to promote with anyone, whether they choose to make music their career or not.
"We need to keep the arts alive and I believe we will, that comes from the teachers first - they are really the people who are making it happen," Crust said. "Music careers are not for everyone, but even if you’re not doing it as a career, I want to make people, audience members, to enjoy music in their homes and their lives."
Crust is one of seven people auditioning for the music director position for the Lima Symphony Orchestra. His concert "Mad Love" will be held this Saturday, February 8th.