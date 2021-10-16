Youth from the local area were able to learn more about woodwind instruments on Saturday.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra as well as the Lima Public Library held an event titled "Mornings with the Maestro", an event that aims to spark an interest in music in area youth.
Lima kids were able to learn about the orchestra from Music Director Andrew Crust. Members of the orchestra were also on hand to play different types of instruments. These instruments were the flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and the French horn.
The program was open to all ages and was free to attend.