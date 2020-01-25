Lima Symphony's Annual Mozart by Candlelight brings a crowd

The candles were the only thing lighting up St. John’s Church for Lima Symphony’s Annual “Mozart by Candlelight” concert.
Every row of pews were filled from end to end at St. Johns tonight. Music echoed through the church as the Lima Symphony played the beautiful sounds of Mozart. This annual concert brings people back down to earth to listen to Mozart’s music the way it was meant to be performed.
The executive director of the Lima Symphony, Elizabeth Brown-Ellis says, “When Mozart wrote this music he would have performed it here. He would have performed it in a church, in a castle, in someone's home. And so, this is very authentic, and I think it becomes a really intimate experience, kind of almost a spiritual experience, to do it in a church.”
This concert was conductor Brian Eads debut as a soloist with the Lima Symphony, as they played “Piano Concerto in d Minor.” Eads is also a finalist for the music director position at the symphony.
In case you missed this concert, the Lima Symphony will be in Delphos at St. John’s at 4 pm Sunday (1/26). Tickets are 20 dollars for adults and 10 for kids.