Lima teen given until March 5th to accept plea deal on armed robbery charge

A Lima teen facing Aggravated Robbery charges, has until March 5th to accept a plea deal that would give him 14 years in prison.
18-year-old Juan Freeman, II is facing three counts of Aggravated Robbery with a gun specification. As part of the deal, the prosecution can only recommend 14 years in prison for the sentence. He and Na'zier Howard are accused of robbing the Little Caesar's Pizza and Hermie's Party Shop back in January of 2020. Howard's case is still moving forward in Allen County Common Pleas Court.