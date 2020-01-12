Lima to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. next week

City Councilman Derry Glenn will be holding the 40th Annual MLK I Have a Dream Awards Banquet and MLK Walk.
The awards banquet is next Sunday at 5 pm at New Hope MBC. Bishop Donald Washington from Columbus will be there as a guest speaker. They will be giving away awards to people in the community who keep MLK’s “dream” alive.
Lima Councilman, Derry Glenn, says it’s all about coming together as a community. “That’s what Martin Luther King stands for,” says Glenn. “Let’s work together. Black, white, purple, let’s all get together and try to work on this problem.”
The Parade is on Monday at 2 pm and starts on Reese Ave. where the old Whittier school used to be. Both events are free and Glenn encourages everyone to bring their kids to these events. He says it’s important that the youth be involved.