Lima to honor the late Congressman John Lewis

The Lima area will be taking a day to recognize the achievements of the late Congressman John Lewis.
As a way to commemorate Black History Month, there will be an inaugural event to honor John Lewis which will be held on Saturday the 20th of February from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. The event will give back to the community for families in need of food from the West Ohio Food Bank and clothes donated from a Fort Wayne business. There will also be an essay contest for grade school kids in the Lima City School District, with prizes for the winners.
Derry Glenn, 6th Ward Lima City councilman said, “We should all love one another, and that is what John Lewis thought about. He always lived that legacy, he was a pioneer on them words that we should all come together as one, because God created us all as one, and that is why we having these grade school kids research so they could learn this.”
A John Lewis award will be given out to a male and female adult in the area for continuing his legacy in the community.