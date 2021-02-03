Lima veterans organization donates motorized chair to Chicago family

A local veterans organization is making a donation to a veteran family in need.
The Lima Disabled American Veterans recently received an anonymous donation of a motorized chair. The chair is fully electric, and can be customized to the user's needs.
Instead of having the chair sit in their storage unit, the organization decided to reach out to local partners to find a family in need.
Their search led them to a veteran family in Chicago, Illinois, where the family's child is in need of a motorized chair.
Working together with Shriners of Perrysburg, the Lima Disabled American Veterans handed off the chair to a Shriners transport van, where it heads to its next destination in Toledo. Once there, the chair will be loaded onto another van where it will then be transported to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, to the veteran family.
"It was donated to us, and once we got it and figured out exactly that it was not something that we can use, I made a couple of phone calls," said Steve Montgomery. "The Shriners said yes we will take it, and that is what we are doing today, we are putting it in their vehicle, they are taking it to Toledo, and they will get it on to Chicago."
Montgomery says that the motorized chair should arrive in Chicago within a week to 10 days.