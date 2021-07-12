Lima will get $26.5 million in federal funds, but needs instructions on how they can spend it

Lima is ready and waiting to get any instruction on how they can allocate the $26.5 million they are getting from the American Rescue Plan.
Lima City Council approved setting up a special revenue fund where the money will be distributed from. The city has already gotten the first half of their funding, the one thing they are waiting on is instructions from the federal government on how they can spend it. Which was the same situation that the city was in the last time they got federal COVID money, as they waited for months for guidance before they could move forward.
“We are anxious for the final clarification,” says Mayor David Berger. “We are hopeful that the spending rules will allow us to do a number of community projects that are important to the community. But until it is actually in writing we cannot be confident in our ability to move forward.”
Lima Council members also were introduced to the Lima Police Department’s new Major, Ron Holman. He replaced Major Pat Coon who retired from the department. Holman was sworn in Monday and has been with the department for 22 years. Council also recognized long-time teacher and former 4th ward council member Thomas Dee who passed away last month.