Lima woman agrees to negotiated plea for the abduction of her brother-in-law

A Lima woman agreed to a negotiated plea in an alleged kidnapping case.
Jessica Risner pleaded guilty to an amended charge of abduction, reduced from kidnapping. Her two felonious assault charges were dropped.
Court documents say Risner, her sister Darrik Drake, and Jeremy Miller lured Risner's brother-in-law into a home. Risner believed he had assaulted her sister. When the brother-in-law entered, he was attacked. Risner tied him down. When police found the brother in law he had a stab wound to his left shoulder and other injuries. Drake was charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was given three years of probation. Risner will be sentenced Oct. 2.