LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is still the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills more than 650,000 people each year.
Statistics show that heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and to bring awareness to this deadly disease, women from around the region gathered in solidarity. Today's "Lima Women Have Heart" event was a sea of red of both women and men in support of those who have been touched by cardiovascular disease. Health officials on hand encouraged people to listen to their bodies.
"Basically if you know there's something wrong, keep pursuing it. Keep pursuing it. You're the only one that knows your body and we can't tell you as providers how you're feeling," suggested Melinda Harshfield, nurse practitioner at Mercy Health St. Rita's.
"I want to make sure they walk away with a greater knowledge of the resources that exist in the community as well as greater knowledge about symptoms that would be of concern. Things to look out for. Things that may cause concern," said Jennifer Rockhold, physician assistant at Lima Memorial Health System.
Symptoms of heart disease in women can be different than that in men. It can range from the heaviness in your chest to jaw pain to just feeling like you have the flu. Family history and genetics can also be a factor in heart disease with a specific elevated protein in your blood.
"In Lima, we have a study going on. Our program is called "Know my lp(a) and it's basically lipoprotein (a). The presence of this protein will increase your risk factor for heart disease and stroke. So what we are doing at our facility is testing through a blood test your lp(a) level.
To learn more about the study, log onto https://knowmylpa.careaccess.com/. While the "Lima Women Have Heart" event is not a fundraiser the Lima Leadership Collective Committee was able to donate $900 to the Bradfield Community Center to go toward the fitness and healthy eating programs offered at the center.