Lima Y helping kids have a healthy and activity-filled summer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Y gets kids in the mood to have an active summer this year. The National YMCA has been holding Healthy Kids Day for over 30 years now. The event was started to improve the health and well-being of kids and their families. Saturday at the Lima Y, kids could play on the inflatable, take on an obstacle course, or take part in a fun run. Plus, there were many other free activities for the hundreds of kids that participated. Thanks to local agencies, the event also helps parents find some healthy alternatives for their kids to do when school lets out for the summer.
”We tried to reach out to most of the agencies that do supply great activities for kids and that's why they are here,” says Terri Averesch, VP of the Lima Y. “Each of the booths are also kind of giving them some educational activities about nutrition or how long they should stay active or they are handing out active toys.”
To help keep kids active, the Lima Y had a raffle to give away bikes and other fun activities to lucky kids that attended.