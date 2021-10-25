Lima YMCA hosting "No School Days" Oct. 28th, 29th and Nov. 1st

The Lima City Schools will be having their fall break at the end of this week, and the Lima Family YMCA wants to make sure the kids aren't sitting around just doing nothing.
So, they are hosting a “No School Day” on October 28th and 29th and on November 1st. The “No School Day” will give kids the chance to go swimming, do activities and play games with others while they are out of school.
“It will be a good activity for kids to play and each day it’s going to be different,” says Devaki Ganesh, Lima Family YMCA. “They probably learning new games, the traditional games maybe rather than video games. You know kids nowadays. I think it will be a great time for them to spend and I get to know the kids more.”
No School Days
Lima Family YMCA - 345 S Elizabeth St, Lima, OH 45801
Oct. 28-29 Nov. 1
Cost for members $15 per day
Cost for Nonmembers $20 per day
Bring Swimsuit and a packed lunch
phone-419-223-6045
email: teendevelopment@limaymca.net