Lima YMCA partners with Junior Cavaliers for youth basketball league

It's basketball season once again at the YMCA, and this year they've changed things up a bit. The Y has partnered with the Junior Cavaliers for its youth basketball league. This year players have their own Cavs jerseys and a voucher for a free Cleveland Cavalier's game.

The league just began just last week and the teams are made up of girls and boys from 1st to 8th grade. The sports and health and wellness director believes this partnership will not only benefit the players but the Y as well.

“They’ve [Jr. Cavilers] been patterning with a lot of Y’s across Ohio, so I just thought it would be a cool little change just to get the kids a little something different this year,” said Aaron Cross, the Lima YMCA sports and health and wellness director.

The youth basketball season will continue will end on March 17th.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.