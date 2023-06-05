Lima YMCA's Summer Day Camp program offers area kids a variety of activities to enjoy

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While swimming lessons were going on in the pool, dozens of other children were taking part in the Lima YMCA's Summer Day Camp program.
The group consists of kids ages 6 to 12 years old. They get to enjoy an array of activities including crafts and sports that build teamwork, leadership skills, and lifelong friendships.
"Are you here with friends or are you making new friends?" questioned our reporter. "I'm making new friends," responded Myilee Lemaster. "Tell me about that, what's that like?" inquired the reporter. "Great, get to meet new people," commented Lemaster.
"Have you ever been to this day camp before?" asked the reporter. "Mm' no," responded Philip Williams. "What do you think so far, you've had half a day of it already?" asked the reporter. "Good," Williams added.
The camp continues through August 18th. Parents can sign their child up for any part of the camp for a nominal fee.