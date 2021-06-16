Lima Young Professionals sit in on Sertoma Club

The Lima Young Professionals joined the Lima Noon Sertoma Club Wednesday afternoon to hear more about what the club does.
The members of the Lima YP sat in on the meeting to get a look at what a normal Sertoma meeting looks like, and heard more about their service opportunities. Representatives from other clubs also spoke about what they do, showing the young professionals that there are ways to give back to the community they live in.
"We went to better our community and we're a group that wants to give back and be of service, and what better opportunity than to be with a group that has been around Lima for a long time and does give back to the community and highlight service clubs that are getting older," said Adam Rector, president of the Lima Sertoma and past president of the Lima YP. "As a young professional, we want to be a part of those groups."
The young professionals group meets twice a month and promotes pride in the Lima-Allen County community.