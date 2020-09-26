Lima's City Wide Pride wraps up weekend helping residents with unwanted items

Saturday marked the final day of the Lima's City-Wide Pride event.

The event gave Lima Residents a chance to throw away unwanted items/materials at no cost. Three locations were set up in the city over the past few weekends in order to reach a wide array of residents.

Residents drove up in their vehicles and could throw away any items they wanted to into a dumpster. Volunteers were at each site to help residents with heavier items.

"There is a lot of people who just have a lot of waste and this gives people an opportunity to just go ahead and get rid of stuff," said Carla Thompson, a site coordinator.

The event has now completed its third year in the City of Lima. Organizers state that the goal of the event is to make the city a cleaner place overall.

