Lima's Irish Day Parade is this Saturday and police want to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department wants to remind everyone to be responsible when celebrating Saint Patrick's Day this weekend.
Lima's Irish Day Parade is this Saturday and the Lima Police Department wants everyone to be safe. Thousands of people will be lining Main Street to enjoy the parade. Whether you are of Irish descent or just Irish for the day, you are reminded to follow the law when it comes to public drinking, especially in the "DORA" district in downtown Lima.
"They are able to purchase drinks from some of the establishments in the downtown areas. So they're able to actually go outside and stand outside and watch the parade but they have to make sure that they're not bringing their own beverages. If they are going to be drinking out in public they need to abide by all the local and state laws as well," said Sgt. Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department.
The parade starts at noon on Saturday and heads south down Main Street from Saint Gerard's to Lima's Town Square.