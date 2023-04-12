Lima's Juneteenth celebration to begin with dramatic play, "The Conversation"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn and Reverend Dr. John McCants Jr. hosted a press conference to discuss Lima's Juneteenth kick-off.
Lima's Juneteenth will start with "The Conversation", a dramatic play set in Washington D.C. on March 26th, 1964. The conversation portrays the one-time meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X weeks after Malcolm's home had been bombed. The reenactment highlights the two men discussing their different views regarding how to lead the civil rights movement.
"Both men were trying to push their people in different directions, and so you discover through the play, you hear both men's philosophies, both men realize that they're going to die for their people, but they respect and love each other. Though they have differences, they have a lot in common," explained Rev. Dr. John McCants Jr., who is portraying Martin Luther King Jr.
"The Conversation" will take place at the Encore Theatre on April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to Neighbors helping Neighbors.