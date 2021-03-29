Lima's Mass Vaccination Clinic set to open March 31

As of Wednesday, the mass vaccination clinic backed by the state of Ohio will be up and running in Lima.
The old Knights of Columbus building on Cable Road, next to Lima Central Catholic High School, will be the site for anyone wanting a vaccine to receive one. They will have the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone 18 and older is eligible and you need to schedule an appointment. The clinics will be Wednesday through Saturday with staggered times to try and accommodate people’s schedules. They have received 2,300 doses for this week alone.
Brandon Fischer, Emergency Planner of Allen County Public Health explains, “We will be in discussions with the Ohio Department of Health weekly to determine how many doses we need based on the amount of people that show up to the clinics. We strongly encourage people to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Fischer says more than 1,000 appointments have been made so far. The mass clinic is in addition to other vaccine clinics that are being provided. You can find a list of other vaccine providers on the Allen County Public Health website. Anyone 16 or 17 is only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. You can make an appointment by going to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov