Lima's multi-million dollar overflow tank nearly complete

The City of Lima has received some good news on one of its largest projects ever.
The combined sewer overflow tank located off South Collett Street is 90% complete. Not only that, but the construction crew is 9 months ahead of schedule and under budget. Utilities Director Mike Caprella says there have not been many days they couldn’t work. Crews are in the process of covering the cement tank underground and are about 90% done with that. Come July, equipment start-up and tests will begin to be run. The pump station included in the project should help to decrease the amount of overflow into the Ottawa River after heavy rainfall.
“Right now it can either overflow these small amounts after rains into the river. If not the system fills up and it can potentially back into people’s basements. So this tank will be able to absorb those overflow times. And we’ll reduce actually overflows into the Ottawa River by, we may have now 30 to 40 even maybe 50 in a year, down to probably five overflows when the new tank’s in there. Or less, maybe some years no overflows,” explained Caprella.
The 40 million dollar project is the largest in the utilities department's history. It's now expected to be done in early fall.