Lima's National Night Out to be held in Faurot Park this year, everyone is invited to the free event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima's National Night Out is hitting the road.
The annual event has been held in Lima's Town Square but not this year. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 1st at the Rotary Pavilion on the hill in Faurot Park. National Night Out is celebrating 40 years across the nation. In Lima, the family-friendly event has become a way for residents and their families to meet first responders, city officials, and neighbors in a safe environment. City officials encourage people to attend the free event.
"The City of Lima, we have a bunch of great resources that we want to share with everyone. So, this is a great opportunity for them to come out and join our event and see what resources we do have that they all can participate or take part of. We're working on moving to different communities. So each year we will choose a different park and we'll head that way to get new people out and change of scenery. Show everyone what are parks are like as well," said Sydni Winkler, Neighborhood Specialist for the City of Lima.
There will be free food, activities for the kids, great music, cool vehicles, and equipment to see, and a variety of local resources you can access. Again, the City of Lima's National Night out will be held in Faurot Park (South Cole Street, Lima, OH 45805) on Tuesday, August first from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.