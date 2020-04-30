Press Release from First Federal Bank: Defiance, OH (April 30, 2020) – As part of a $20,000 donation to help community partners address the challenges faced from the COVID-19 global pandemic, First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank, who recently merged, have partnered with Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH) to donate $2,500 to Lima's Samaritan House.
“For our community partners like Lima's Samaritan House, the need continues to rise, while the ability to financially impact the need lessens. Our goal is to empower our partners to forge forward with their missions,” said Shannon Tyler, Business Community Development Officer, First Federal Bank. “As we face this challenge as a global community, we are hopeful that these funds will help make a difference for our neighbors in need.”
“As a Community Bank, we work to provide resources to aid in the development and maintenance of healthy, thriving communities,” explained Reginald Temple, Vice President, Director of Community Development, First Federal Bank. “During this time of need, we are proud to give back to the communities in which we live and work. We believe that together, we can create strong, diverse communities that are able to attract and keep talent, start and grow businesses and overcome issues that arise.”
For more information regarding Lima's Samaritan House, please call 419.222.4663 or visit SamaritanHouseLima.org* .
About First Federal Bank and First Defiance Financial Corp.
First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on January 31, 2020. The combined organization operates 77 branches, 12 loan offices and 3 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Currently, 33 branches, 3 wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.