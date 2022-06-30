A Lima 4th of July staple is returning to Faurot Park for an evening full of music and fireworks.
The Star Spangled Spectacular comes back to the park after being at the Lima Mall last year. The event will start off Monday morning with the 5-K run, then at night the Lima Area Concert Band will be playing a patriotic tribute from the Rotary Pavilion and of course, the fireworks will end the day. There will not be any food or beverage trucks in the park, so the committee says you can bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a cooler to enjoy the evening. Plus there is parking off-site and there will be rides to Faurot Park.
“We do have shuttles running from 7 to 11 p.m. on the 4th. Those will take you to Woodlawn Cemetery, you can park there or the Corner of Spring and Collett Street, over by the new St. Rita's building and we have shuttle drop off and pick up as well,” says Jennifer Griffith, Chair of the Star Spangled Spectacular Committee. “It is great to have the whole community out. Bring your friends, bring your family, and just come out and enjoy a free night at the park.”
The Freedom 5-K run and walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Faurot Park. Then that night starting at eight is the Lima Area Concert Band. Then the evening will end with one of the biggest fireworks displays in the state starting at 10 p.m.
