Lima's Unity Elementary students bringing projects to life

Some Lima City Schools students are bringing their projects to life with the help of STEAM.
Fourth Graders at Unity Elementary School have been studying volcanoes through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics and are now using “TinkerCad” to design and build them with a 3-D printer. The students are creating whatever their imagination has come up with and teachers say they couldn’t be happier with the kid’s creations.
Hope Smith is a 4th grader at Unity and describes the process of her volcano, “She (the teacher) showed us how to make holes. We can make words to put with our volcano to see who’s it is. I make some lava on the bottom of mine to make it seem like it erupted.”
Brian Devine explains his volcano, “It has two hands, two ears, they’re bunny ears and two eyes. Two red tennis shoes, an ice cream cone in the hand and a peace sign.”
Technology Teacher Lauren Anderson adds, “ Now what they’re doing is they’re designing in 3-D on a computer program and they’re being able to manipulate those shapes, stack things, put holes in objects and do all sorts of things.”
Each volcano takes a couple of hours to print. They will then use old school methods of vinegar and baking soda to have them erupt.