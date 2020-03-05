Lincolnview High School students go into career fair with a plan

Students at Lincolnview High School spent Thursday morning finding ways to prepare for summer and life after high school.
The school hosted its fourth annual career fair for juniors and seniors. Most of the companies were from the Van Wert County area with a few others from surrounding counties. The school counselor says she wants the students to focus on the three "E's," employed, enlisted or enrolled. She said the goal of the career fair is to have each student walk away with a plan after high school to either have a job, join a military branch or enter college.
"When we first started this four years ago was to show our students what's in our back door," said Brenda Leeth, school counselor. "They don't always know what is right in our back door. So if they do go away to college was to try to pull them back to Van Wert County for a job."
The English teachers prepared the students by working on resumes and interview skills with them.
"I think it's really helped me with my social skills," Madelyn Dunn said, a senior at Lincolnview. "I think it's great to like have the opportunity to meet all these employers and kind of build those relationships. I was actually looking for a job for a summer food program this year and it helped me to build that connection."
The fair continues to grow each year and students have found summer jobs or internships from the fair.