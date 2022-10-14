Lincolnview wins first-ever NWC Scholastic Bowl Tournament

Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Members of the Northwest Conference flexed their mental muscles at their first ever scholastic bowl at Ohio State Lima. The principals from the different schools asked the university if they would host the tournament, much like they have done for Western Buckeye League schools for the past couple of decades. Around 100 students were tested on current events, history, science and even put pencil to paper for some math problems. There was both a varsity and junior varsity divisions competing on Friday, and Ohio State Lima officials say they are glad to host this event this year and in the future.
“Our faculty and staff really enjoy having these students here on our campus,” says Bryan Albright, OSU Lima Assistant Dean of Engagement “Also, the students get to see our facilities and get to see the campus. This is the first time, maybe for some of them coming to Ohio State Lima and seeing the campus. We are excited to be able to host them and host this tournament.”
Lincolnview wins both the varsity and junior varsity divisions of the scholastic bowl. Bluffton was runner up in the varsity and Spencerville was runner up in the junior varsity.
Media Release from Ohio State Lima
Lincolnview took home top honors in both the varsity division and the junior varsity division at the Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Friday, October 14, 2022, at The Ohio State University at Lima. Bluffton won the runner up slot in the varsity division and Spencerville in the junior varsity division.
The winning varsity team from Lincolnview included Angel Woods, Emma Klausing, Emma Hatcher, Brandon Renner, Clayton Priest, and Lindsey Hatcher. The team finished with a 5-2 record and beat runner-up Bluffton in head-to-head competition to decide the tournament. The runner-up varsity team from Bluffton included Jonah Rehm, Asa Clingerman, Caitlyn Couch, Gideon Evans, Alyssa Hoffman, Liam Jordan, Ethan Nickel, and John-Paul Yoder, and also finished with an 5-2 record.
The winning JV team from Lincolnview included Keira Breese, Olivia Moonshower, Ella Elling, Evan Elling, Delana Rank, Kendall Hoffman and Siska VanWynsberghe. The team finished with an 5-1 record. The runner-up JV team from Spencerville included John Holtzapple, Alex Ross, Ashton Peters and Max Wiss. Spencerville also finished with a 5-1 record, but lost to Lincolnview in head-to-head competition by one point.
The Lincolnview coach is Deb Stetler, Bluffton is Brigette Hoff and Spencerville is Joshua Vasquez.
The Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl All Tournament Team was chosen by the coaches and made up of one member from each school. The 2022 All Tournament Team members are Xander Wells from Ada, Ransom Holman from Allen East, John-Paul Yoder from Bluffton, Levi Schroeder from Columbus Grove, Sam Boroff from Crestview, Jeremy Reynolds from Leipsic, Clayton Priest from Lincolnview, and Ashton Peters from Spencerville.
High school teams went head-to-head in the round-robin scholastic bowl tournament. Varsity and junior varsity teams from Ada (Gary Wells), Allen East (Kristin Dixon), Bluffton (Brigette Hoff), Columbus Grove (John Vennekotter), Crestview (Shelby Miller), Leipsic (Robb Cupp), Lincolnview (Deb Stetler), and Spencerville (Joshua Vasquez) competed. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.
The competition is hosted and sponsored by The Ohio State University at Lima.
