July 26, 2023 Press Release from Shawnee Township: It’s that time again!! Shawnee Township’s 24th annual National Night Out!
Shawnee Township’s National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 6 pm until 9 pm at Heritage Park on Reed Road. This is Shawnee Township's 24th National Night Out event and we will be kicking it off with the 5K Run for Russ in honor of Russ Holly. Russ was a Shawnee Township Trustee for 24 years, and a teacher and coach at Shawnee Schools for over 30 years. Sadly, Russ passed away on March 24, 2023, and our community and generations of students and athletes have shared this huge loss. Same-day registration for the run will begin at 4:30 in the west shelter house at the front of the park. The registration cost is $20.00. The run start time is 5:30 sharp.
After your run, stay at the park because starting at 6:00, Chief's Supermarket will once again be grilling up brats and hotdogs. Texas Roadhouse will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, and we will have cold Pepsi products to wash those sandwiches down. Popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones will be on hand. There will be fun activities like a bounce house, obstacle course, bird exhibit, pony rides, and a petting zoo. This year we have added a 9-hole LED putt-putt golf, an inflatable ax throw, and an Escape room! There will be giveaways for the kids, and some great raffle prizes for kids and adults. The Shawnee High School marching band will start the event with the National Anthem and some selections from their upcoming football season. The Dean Maag band will be putting some moves to your groove...so dancing is encouraged! JB with T-102 iHeart Radio will be broadcasting live from the event!
Thank you to all the sponsors and donors for this year’s event. Thank you to the Shawnee Police Department and Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District for once again hosting Shawnee Township’s National Night Out. Without your participation, this awesome family night would not be possible.
This is one big night so don't miss it!