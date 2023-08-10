Little Riverbend Farm visits the Elida Library giving kids a chance to meet some goats, ponies, and a dog

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Kids plus animals equals cuteness. That was the equation at the Elida Branch of the Lima Public Library as it was Farm in the Parking Lot Day.
The children and their parents got to get up close and personal with the animals. Little Riverbend Farm brought two goats, two ponies, and a dog for the kids to see and interact with. This is the first time that some of them have seen farm animals and it didn't take long for the kids to get to know them.
"Uhh, their favorite snacks are, the goats' favorite snacks are the crackers," said Ezra Uncapher, who likes the goats.
"We live local. We're in Elida and we've been to the branch to check out books often and we think it's great that we get to come out here and see animals," said Sarah Uncapher, Ezra's mom.
"And the kids have just truly enjoyed petting and feeding the animals and enjoyed the whole experience of it. Just hanging out with them. A couple kids sat down with the dog and pet the dog for a while and clearly they love giving the animals animal crackers," stated Traci Bitler, Little Riverbend Farm.
This was the fourth year that Bitler has brought some of her animals to the Elida Branch of the Lima Public Library.