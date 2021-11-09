Live theater is back at OSU Lima with "Cinderella! Cinderella!"

The Theatre for Young Audiences is back for its 25th season, and they are retelling a classic tale.
Since the beginning, more than 50,000 school children have experienced live theater, some for the first time, thanks to OSU Lima. The students will be putting on the play “Cinderella Cinderella”, and in this version, the title character has a Scottish fairy godfather and her best friend is her cat, Tom. After doing virtual performances because of the pandemic, the cast and crew are glad to see the kids in the audience enjoying their adaptation.
“Performing in front of an audience is such an alleviating feeling,” says Ashley Huck who plays step-sister Prunella. “You just feel their energy and that just gives you more energy. Because you want to make them laugh and make them have such a good time and just feel the magic we put into this show.”
“I am expecting a lot of laughs, a lot of fun being had, a lot of energy back and forth,” says Zach Welly who plays Tom Cat. “Without the audience, the energy isn’t there, but hopefully, they will give it to us and we will be good to go.”
You can watch Cinderella! Cinderella! on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. and also on Sunday, November 14th at 2 p.m.
Location: The Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall
Theatre returns to the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts with our 25th Anniversary of Theatre for Young Audiences production of "Cinderella! Cinderella!" by Edith Weiss. In this re-telling of the Cinderella tale, we learn that "beauty" is more about what's on the inside, rather than on the outside. Geared towards children K-4 and their families, this 50-minute production is sure to delight!
Tickets can be purchased at the door -- cash and check only. Tickets are $7 for adults/$5 for students and seniors/$2 for children 10 and younger.
The Ohio State University mask mandate is in place -- all attendees must wear masks throughout the duration of the production.