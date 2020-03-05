LMHS associates recognized for years of service

Lima Memorial Health System gave back to many of its employees with a night of food, drinks, and prizes.
The annual event honored more than 170 associates reaching anniversaries in their careers. The milestones ranged from 5 to more than 45 years of service. However, one employee is celebrating a whopping 50 years of dedication to Lima Memorial as a food and nutrition technician.
“I always like my job. Taking care of the patients, and making sure their meals are properly fixed, and the food look perfect for them, and their diets right," says the 50-year award recipient, Gloria Bratton.
President and CEO, Mike Swick, says it is important to recognize their associates, and that he wishes he could do it every day.
He says, “They like us, we fit well together, and we’re part of a family. And that’s really what like to say is, you know our vision statement is ‘quality care and a family atmosphere’ and I think they carry the mission on for us."
The night celebrated a total of 2,180 years of service among its recognized associates.
