September 14, 2023 Press Release from the Lima Memorial Health System: The Lima Memorial Sleep Center recently received reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Since 1977, the AASM Standards for Accreditation have been considered the gold standard for evaluating sleep medicine facilities. The Lima Memorial Sleep Center is an important resource to the local medical community and provides the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders.
Accreditation for a five-year period confirms that a sleep center has met the AASM’s rigorous quality standards of care. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized as an AASM Accredited Sleep Facility,” says Sharon Steele, a certified nurse practitioner with the Lima Memorial Health System Sleep Center. “With this reaccreditation, our patients can feel confident in the quality, outcome and continuity of their care.”
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers and other healthcare providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research and practice standards.