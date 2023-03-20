Press Release from Lima Memorial Health System: On Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lima Memorial Health System will host the Rhodes State College Nursing Program’s capstone project health and wellness fair. The health and wellness fair is open to the community and will take place in Lima Memorial Health System’s Welcome Center. Students will interact with and provide community members education on important health topics, such as diabetes, heart disease, prenatal health and more.
“We are thrilled to host Rhodes State College students as they present their capstone projects to the community,” expresses Ann Pohl, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lima Memorial Health System and member of Rhodes State College Board of Trustees. “These students represent the future of the medical field, and we are excited to support them as they step into the world of healthcare.”
Rhodes State College has been an incredibly supportive pillar in the community when it comes to training and educating the workforce of the greater Lima region. Whether it is health care, manufacturing, business and industry, social service, public service or other fields, Rhodes State College is a leader in providing accessible education to the future of the workforce.
“The Rhodes State College Nursing Program is excited to be interacting with the community in Lima Memorial Health System’s remarkable new Welcome Center,” states Tammy Segovia, RN Program Administrator at Rhodes State College. “We have a long history of collaboration and appreciate this opportunity for our graduating nursing students to present their projects.”