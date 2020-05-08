Local 4-H club donates a care package to the residents at Wapakoneta Manor

A 4-H club in Wapakoneta has been continuing to work hard and has reached out to Wapakoneta Manor to donate items for the residents.
The Star Spangled Clovers 4-H club showed up to the Wapak Manor with a van filled with snacks, drinks, and several different activities to try to keep the residents at the nursing home happy. Since the pandemic started, many people in nursing homes and other assisted living homes have been confined to their rooms as a safety precaution.
Alayna Welch, the president of the Star Spangled Clovers 4H Club says, “Anything like the crossword puzzles, or any of the games and stuff we’re bringing them, it’s just something for them to do because they don’t have the opportunity to get out and take walks or go and see family like we do.”
The care package from the 4-h club included different activities and art projects like painting and mini window glass staining, but also snacks that might not usually be available to them. Their goal was to let the residents at Wapakoneta Manor know that the community is with them, even if they can’t be there in person.