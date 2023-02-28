Press Release from UNOH Instructor Julia Etzkorn: Isabella Etzkorn, of Lima, Ohio, spoke to representatives of the Ohio Congressional delegation on February 14 about priority issues affecting 40 million Americans who experience headache disorders and migraine disease.
Etzkorn joined 300 other Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy (AHDA) advocates from 48 states to conduct virtual meetings with staff to Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan and Greg Landsman. The annual Headache on the Hill (HOH) was virtual for the third consecutive year.
Etzkorn has been suffering from chronic migraines since the age of 7, and is now a 13 year old 8th grader at Shawnee Middle School. “I want people to understand that having migraines are so much more than just having a headache. Migraines have taken me away from time spent with my family and friends, time away from participating in sports I enjoy, and more importantly time away from school. It’s critical that children like me speak up and advocate for not only myself, but for the millions of other kids like me.” Etzkorn continued, “It has been an honor to get to speak to our state representatives and share my story with them, and I hope to continue to advocate for this cause for many years to come.”
Senators and Representatives were encouraged to sign a letter to the U.S. Department of Education requesting the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services to issue a formal guidance memorandum affirming the potential eligibility of children with severe headache disorders under the “Other Health Impairments” category of the IDEA Act statutes and regulations should their health conditions adversely impact their educational performance in school.
Congressional representatives were also asked by HOH advocates to consider cosponsoring the Care for Long COVID Act, which is being reintroduced in the 118th Congress. In addition, members of the U.S. House of Representatives were invited to join a new Congressional Headache Caucus to work with their colleagues on bipartisan issues in the headache and migraine space.
About AHDA: The Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy (AHDA) is an umbrella organization uniting headache advocates nationwide. Its ongoing mission is to make life better for the millions of Americans living with headache disorders in our country. Founded in 2008, the AHDA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit is supported by member contributions and individual donors. More at https://allianceforheadacheadvocacy.org/
About Headache on Hill: Headache on the Hill (HOH) is an annual advocacy event organized by the AHDA. The AHDA brings together health professionals, headache advocates, patients, caregivers and researchers in support of the common goal to make life better for all those living with or otherwise impacted by headache disorders in the United States. HOH asks are typically focused on improving awareness about headache disorders and the need for greater research funding.