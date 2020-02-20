Local advocate group looking for guardian volunteers

Giving a voice to those who can’t provide one for themselves. That is the goal of the Volunteer Guardian Program through Crime Victim Services.
The program has been helping adult Allen County residents that have been deemed incompetent by probate court for about 2 years. Last year, they served 45 clients under family and non-family guardianship. They have screened 9 new volunteers, and more are needed.
Guardian Coordinator Katie Campbell says, “When you first become appointed as a volunteer there’s a little bit more time involved in that we have to apply to be a guardian with the court. There is a court hearing and some training that has to be done on the front end. It’s a 6-hour training that is required of guardians statewide.”
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer guardian contact Crime Victim Services.