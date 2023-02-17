Local agencies are prepared in the case of a train derailment

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As the country watches the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, some may be thinking about the number of trains that come through Lima.
Because of its location and the presence of the refinery, much of Lima drives over a train track every day. The Allen County EMA says that due to the nature of the products made at the refinery, some hazardous materials do travel in and out of the city. Officials are, however, aware of the type of content on many trains that pass through, and actively work with one railway company to ensure local agencies are prepared if a train were to derail here.
"We actually have an exercise that we're doing with CSX in May about a release from a train car and how we would respond to that. We'll have players in from Lima Fire, the Allen County Hazmat Team, St. Rita's Hospital is participating with us as well," explained Tom Berger, director of the Allen County EMA.
Berger also says that if a train were to derail in Lima, first responders would receive a list of the contents that were being transported.