Local agency along with high school students wanting to connect with senior citizens

The past weeks of COVID-19 precautions can be very isolating and difficult for some and one local agency, along with some area high schoolers, want to help.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and students involved in "Gate Keepers" and the staff of PASS (Prevention Awareness Support Services) wants to make a difference. They are connecting with area senior citizens by sending cards and making calls just to chat and let them know they are not alone.
Joann Rosengarten is the Associate Director of PASS and explains what they hope to accomplish. “How many of them would love to have a phone call from us. You know, just to touch base, say hi, and see how they are doing. See if they need anything and maybe share a story or two. And just put a smile on their face.”
Lucy Flowers, Director of School-Based Prevention Programs explains what the students in Gate Keepers are doing. “Each nursing home will get a kit that the seniors will be able to post on their doors that say, “We’re in this together”. They’ll get a little letter with some self-care tips to go along with those cards they’re going to get from our Gate Keeper students.”
If you are or know of a senior that would like to get a call or a card contact “PASS” at 419-549-8530.