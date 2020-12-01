Here are local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 1, 2020.
Putnam County has five more deaths, Allen and Mercer have three new deaths each, and Paulding and Logan have one new death each. Allen County has added 100 new cases, Mercer County increased by 66 cases, Shelby 61, Hancock 49, and Logan 41. Van Wert went up 27 cases, Auglaize 22, Hardin 21, Putnam 18, and Paulding 6.
As for statewide numbers, there were 119 new deaths today and over 9,000 new cases. 585 people were hospitalized and 47 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says nearly 281,000 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.