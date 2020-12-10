Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 10, 2020.
The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that Van Wert has 12 new deaths, Hardin and Mercer added 4 new deaths each, Hancock 3, and Auglaize and Allen 2 each. As for case numbers, Allen County has 150 new cases, Putnam 131, Hancock 119, Auglaize 113, and Logan 84. Mercer went up 79 cases, Shelby 54, Hardin 49, Van Wert 39, and Paulding 34.
As for statewide numbers, there were 111 new deaths today, and nearly 12,000 new cases. 452 people were hospitalized and 31 patients were placed in the ICU. There are 361,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus in Ohio.