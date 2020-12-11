Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 11, 2020.
Hancock County has 4 new deaths today and Putnam and Van Wert increased 1 each. Allen County has the most cases today with 83, Hancock added 68, Mercer and Logan counties went up 41 cases each. Shelby added 36 cases, Van Wert 30, Auglaize 24, Hardin 18, Paulding 12, and Putnam 10.
As for statewide numbers, there were 128 new deaths and over 10,000 new cases. 394 people were admitted to the hospital and 44 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting there are nearly 371,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.