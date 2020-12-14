Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 14, 2020.
Hancock County has 1 new death. Allen County has 59 new cases today, Hancock County went up 48 cases, Shelby 47, Putnam 23, and mercer 17. Van Wert and Paulding increased 15 cases, Logan 14, Hardin 12, and Auglaize 7.
As for statewide numbers, there were 59 new deaths today and nearly eight thousand new cases. 291 people were admitted to the hospital and 38 patients were placed in the ICU. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are a presumed 392,000 people recovered from the coronavirus.