Local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 15, 2020

Putnam County has 3 new deaths, Mercer added 2 more, and Allen County 1. Allen County increased 89 cases, Hancock and Shelby County added 67 each. Auglaize 42, Van Wert 29, and Mercer 28. Logan County went up 27 cases, Putnam 20, Hardin 14, Paulding 12.

As for statewide numbers, there were 103 new deaths and nearly 8,800 new cases. There were 614 people hospitalized and 74 patients were admitted to the ICU There are 404,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.

 

