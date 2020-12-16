Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 16, 2020.
Auglaize and Mercer County have 1 new death each. Allen County is reporting 81 new cases, Mercer County went up 38 cases, Auglaize 32, and Hancock and Putnam added 29 each. Logan county went up 28, Van Wert 23, Shelby 18, Paulding 14, and Hardin 11.
As for statewide numbers, there were 123 new deaths reported today and 5,400 new cases. 497 people were admitted to the hospital and 61 were placed in the ICU. There are 416,000 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.